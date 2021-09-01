John P. Key Sells 1,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PANW opened at $461.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $464.90. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

