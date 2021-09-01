Mitchell Cole Sussis Sells 10,324 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $844.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

