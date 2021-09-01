CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Down 5.3%

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.99. 3,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 688,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

