Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 3,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,039 shares of company stock worth $25,929,382. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

