Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,341,994 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

