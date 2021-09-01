Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Gap Down to $26.10

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $25.53. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $714.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.