Aquestive Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,998 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,338% compared to the average daily volume of 278 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.