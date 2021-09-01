Joshua G. Welch Buys 2,539 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.95. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

