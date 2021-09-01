Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $274,455.09 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.