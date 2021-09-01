Harry S. Chapman Sells 2,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

