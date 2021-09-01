Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $971.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $977.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $964.25 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after buying an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

