BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.8 days.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

