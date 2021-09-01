New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Voya Financial worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

