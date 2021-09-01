New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

