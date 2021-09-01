Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,096 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.