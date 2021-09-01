Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.