Reviewing Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) & SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Karooooo alerts:

0.4% of Karooooo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Karooooo and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A SS&C Technologies 14.87% 20.63% 7.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million 4.82 $22.02 million $1.03 30.55 SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.14 $625.20 million $4.04 18.73

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Karooooo and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 SS&C Technologies 0 5 7 1 2.69

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $45.09, indicating a potential upside of 43.28%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Karooooo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.