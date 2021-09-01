Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

