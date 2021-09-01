PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PPD by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 2,538.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

