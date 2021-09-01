Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,906 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after buying an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

