Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Q2 by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

