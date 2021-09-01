Arizona State Retirement System Sells 443 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,494,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $12,199,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

