Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Invitae by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE NVTA opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

