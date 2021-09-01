Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 29,342 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,490,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 178,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 158,189 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000.

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27.

