Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,786 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 259.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of CROX opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.