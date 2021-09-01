Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,802 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

