Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 11,108 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

