Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,650 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In other news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

