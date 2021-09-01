Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 7.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 479.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.