Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.