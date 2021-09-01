The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,140 shares of company stock worth $2,749,134. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

