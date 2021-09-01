Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,072 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 15.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 22.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

