CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $852,794.36 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

