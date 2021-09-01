Trading S.A. Ares Sells 111,229 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Precigen by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Precigen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

