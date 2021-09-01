Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

