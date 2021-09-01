Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

NYSE RF opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.