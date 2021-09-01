Matthew Robert Pollak Sells 10,763 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $539,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

