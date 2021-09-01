Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $902.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

