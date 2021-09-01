Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $234,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in R1 RCM by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in R1 RCM by 145.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

