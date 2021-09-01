Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,239 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $3,133,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

