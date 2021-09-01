Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 379,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 701,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

