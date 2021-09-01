VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $148.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

