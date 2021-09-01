Millennium Management LLC Has $115,000 Position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kindred Biosciences worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86,760 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 over the last ninety days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIN. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

