Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 844,672 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

