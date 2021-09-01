CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.92.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

