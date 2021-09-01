Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Financial Contrast

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 36.57 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -146.40 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 1 3.00 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

