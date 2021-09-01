Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MCADU opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCADU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.