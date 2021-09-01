Millennium Management LLC Takes $93,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,075 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

IAG opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.