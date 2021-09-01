Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPI Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

