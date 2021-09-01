Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.